Pre-Hajj flight operation from 29th: Saudi team to operate eight counters at Karachi Airport

KARACHI: Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) is set to commence pre-Hajj flight operation from Karachi on April 29 as Saudi officials responsible for facilitating Hajj travel arrangements arrived at Jinnah International Airport.

According to the details, PAA officials welcomed the Saudi delegation upon their arrival in Karachi.

The delegation will operate eight counters at Jinnah International Airport to process Hajj pilgrims, the PAA said.

The first flight carrying Hajj pilgrims from Karachi to Saudi Arabia is scheduled to depart on April 29. This follows the earlier arrival of Saudi immigration staff in Pakistan as part of the “Road to Makkah” initiative.

A 45-member Saudi delegation was warmly received upon their arrival at Islamabad Airport, PAA said and added that Saudi Hajj teams will be stationed at both Islamabad and Karachi airports.

Pre-Hajj 2025 meetings have also been completed at Islamabad, Multan, and Peshawar airports. All involved agencies have reaffirmed their commitment to complete preparations for Hajj flight operation.

The PAA confirmed that arrangements for pilgrims’ convenience and security have been finalized at all departure points.

