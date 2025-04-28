Mango cultivation: PHDEC hosts webinar to address climate change impacts

KARACHI: The Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) conducted a pivotal webinar, engaging mango growers, processors, researchers, and industry stakeholders from Sindh and Punjab to tackle the escalating challenges of mango malformation and hopper infestations exacerbated by climate change.

The virtual event addressed the prolonged winter season, delayed ripening, and emerging pest and disease issues impacting Pakistan’s mango sector, which contributes approximately 1.8 million metric tons annually across 421,000 acres, primarily in Sindh and Punjab.

The webinar aimed to equip growers with practical strategies for managing mango orchards under shifting climatic conditions, fostering resilience in Pakistan’s horticulture industry. Targeted at progressive growers, processors, R&D professionals, entrepreneurs, and academia, the event underscored the urgent need to adapt to environmental changes to sustain Pakistan’s position as the world’s fifth-largest mango producer.

