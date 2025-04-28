AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.43%)
HUBC 139.39 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.03%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
MLCF 67.46 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.12%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.32%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.49%)
PAEL 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.58%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
PPL 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.41%)
PRL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.05%)
PTC 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
SEARL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
SSGC 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
SYM 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.35%)
TRG 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-28

Mango cultivation: PHDEC hosts webinar to address climate change impacts

Press Release Published April 28, 2025 Updated April 28, 2025 06:58am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) conducted a pivotal webinar, engaging mango growers, processors, researchers, and industry stakeholders from Sindh and Punjab to tackle the escalating challenges of mango malformation and hopper infestations exacerbated by climate change.

The virtual event addressed the prolonged winter season, delayed ripening, and emerging pest and disease issues impacting Pakistan’s mango sector, which contributes approximately 1.8 million metric tons annually across 421,000 acres, primarily in Sindh and Punjab.

The webinar aimed to equip growers with practical strategies for managing mango orchards under shifting climatic conditions, fostering resilience in Pakistan’s horticulture industry. Targeted at progressive growers, processors, R&D professionals, entrepreneurs, and academia, the event underscored the urgent need to adapt to environmental changes to sustain Pakistan’s position as the world’s fifth-largest mango producer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PHDEC Mango Mango cultivation

Comments

200 characters

Mango cultivation: PHDEC hosts webinar to address climate change impacts

MoF tells PD: Power sector subsidies tied to fiscal space

Rupee-dollar parity: Procuring dollars from market not a sustainable policy: Pasha

Exporters sound the alarm over highways closures in Sindh

Dar discusses regional situation with UK FM

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to peace

Navy repels Indian aircraft carrier deployed in Arabian Sea

Pak-Afghan border: 54 militants killed in single engagement

Revenue requirements of SSGC: Decision delayed by Ogra creates controversy

Pakistan to host first DFDI Forum tomorrow

Eight appeals: President rejects CTO Islamabad’s stance

Read more stories