India must revisit its approach to crisis

That India has certainly upped the ante against Pakistan is a fact that has found its best expression from a very large number of terrorists’ attempt to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in KPK’s North Waziristan district.

Fifty four of the terrorists were killed by our security forces to the sheer chagrin of sponsors of terrorists. What is more important to note in this regard is the fact that such a huge number of terrorists were killed by security forces in a single engagement throughout the campaign against terrorism.

Be that as it may, Pakistan has been reiterating calls for an independent investigation into the Pahalgam attack. It has also made it clear that China and Russia can play a role in the probe.

But right-wing government in India, which is clearly seeking to brighten or bolster BJP’s prospects in the upcoming state elections of Behar, has shown no inclination to commit itself to anything except issuing threats of an all-out war against Pakistan. That much of India is still engaged in warmongering is a fact, which cannot be in the interest of ‘world’s largest democracy’.

What actually India requires at this point in time is its leadership’s ability to ensure that negotiators and peacemakers are immediately elevated above demagogues and warmongers in power corridors, legislatures, and media. In my view, therefore, a neutral global probe into the Pahalgam attack can be used to settle the matter at an early stage and stop tensions escalating.

Samiullah Khan (Karachi)

