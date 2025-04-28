AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.43%)
HUBC 139.39 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.03%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
MLCF 67.46 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.12%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.32%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.49%)
PAEL 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.58%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
PPL 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.41%)
PRL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.05%)
PTC 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
SEARL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
SSGC 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
SYM 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.35%)
TRG 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-04-28

India must revisit its approach to crisis

Published 28 Apr, 2025 06:43am

That India has certainly upped the ante against Pakistan is a fact that has found its best expression from a very large number of terrorists’ attempt to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in KPK’s North Waziristan district.

Fifty four of the terrorists were killed by our security forces to the sheer chagrin of sponsors of terrorists. What is more important to note in this regard is the fact that such a huge number of terrorists were killed by security forces in a single engagement throughout the campaign against terrorism.

Be that as it may, Pakistan has been reiterating calls for an independent investigation into the Pahalgam attack. It has also made it clear that China and Russia can play a role in the probe.

But right-wing government in India, which is clearly seeking to brighten or bolster BJP’s prospects in the upcoming state elections of Behar, has shown no inclination to commit itself to anything except issuing threats of an all-out war against Pakistan. That much of India is still engaged in warmongering is a fact, which cannot be in the interest of ‘world’s largest democracy’.

What actually India requires at this point in time is its leadership’s ability to ensure that negotiators and peacemakers are immediately elevated above demagogues and warmongers in power corridors, legislatures, and media. In my view, therefore, a neutral global probe into the Pahalgam attack can be used to settle the matter at an early stage and stop tensions escalating.

Samiullah Khan (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

terrorists security forces Pakistan and India Pakistan Afghan border Pahalgam attack

Comments

200 characters

India must revisit its approach to crisis

MoF tells PD: Power sector subsidies tied to fiscal space

Rupee-dollar parity: Procuring dollars from market not a sustainable policy: Pasha

Exporters sound the alarm over highways closures in Sindh

Dar discusses regional situation with UK FM

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to peace

Navy repels Indian aircraft carrier deployed in Arabian Sea

Pak-Afghan border: 54 militants killed in single engagement

Revenue requirements of SSGC: Decision delayed by Ogra creates controversy

Pakistan to host first DFDI Forum tomorrow

Eight appeals: President rejects CTO Islamabad’s stance

Read more stories