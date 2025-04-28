AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-28

Sharjeel urges parties, lawyers to reopen roads

Published 28 Apr, 2025 05:47am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the matter of controversial canals has been settled under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Due to the hard work and successful strategy of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the issue has now been completely resolved.

In a statement, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that after the official meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) on May 2, this issue will be permanently resolved.

He said that all political parties and the legal community are requested to reopen the roads to ensure the smooth flow of goods transport, so that no one suffers any further financial or economic loss.

He said that due to the closures, the public, livestock, import and export sectors, farmers, and the poor are being severely affected. He further stated that it would be preferable if the sit-ins were discontinued; however, if they must continue, the roads should at least be opened so that the traffic flow is not hampered. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the protest must be peaceful so that people’s lives become normal. He added that they are in contact with the legal community and all political parties, and that the Sindh government is ready to hold talks with every party.

He said that political parties and the legal community should remain vigilant against mischievous elements. Given the current situation in the country, he emphasized that everyone must make decisions collectively and wisely.

Sharjeel Inam Memon

