Apr 27, 2025
World

Putin offers Iran Russian help after blast at Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, Kremlin says

Reuters Published 27 Apr, 2025 02:48pm

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin has offered Iran Russian help in dealing with the aftermath of a blast that rocked the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas and has expressed his condolences over the loss of life, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

Putin had coveyed his “words of sincere sympathy and support to the families of the victims, as well as his wishes for a recovery to all those injured,” a copy of his message published on the Kremlin website showed.

25 killed, fires still burning in huge Iran port blast

Iranian state media have reported that a huge blast probably caused by the explosion of chemical materials killed at least 25 people and injured more than 700 on Saturday at Bandar Abbas, Iran’s biggest port.

Vladimir Putin Bandar Abbas

