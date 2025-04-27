AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.43%)
HUBC 139.39 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.03%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
MLCF 67.46 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.12%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.32%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.49%)
PAEL 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.58%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
PPL 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.41%)
PRL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.05%)
PTC 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
SEARL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
SSGC 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
SYM 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.35%)
TRG 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan PM goes to Vietnam, the Philippines to talk tariffs

AFP Published 27 Apr, 2025 11:32am

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba left Sunday for a four-day trip to Vietnam and the Philippines, as Tokyo seeks to shore up regional ties after Donald Trump’s tariff onslaught.

Ishiba’s trip comes after China’s President Xi Jinping conducted his own Southeast Asia tour, with Beijing trying to position itself as a stable alternative to the United States as leaders battle to counter Trump’s tariffs.

Before leaving for the trip, Ishiba called Vietnam and the Philippines – along with the rest of Southeast Asia – a “growth centre” that is driving the world economy.

Donald Trump seeks to reshape Asia’s energy supplies with US gas

But they face “major impacts” due to US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, he said, adding that Japanese businesses operating in the region could also be hit.

“We would like to listen carefully to the opinions and concerns of Japanese companies in the region and make use of that in how we deal with the tariff measures,” he said.

Despite being the biggest investor into the United States, Japan has been pinched by steep levies imposed by Trump on imports of cars, steel and aluminium.

The country is included in Trump’s blanket 10 percent levy, although the US leader has paused his “reciprocal” duty of 24 percent.

Trump also paused “reciprocal” duties of 46 percent on Vietnam and 49 percent on Cambodia, where some Japanese companies are thought to have shifted an increasing share of production in recent years, partly to avoid the fallout from the last US-China trade war.

Japan PM Ishiba says no plan to revise joint BOJ statement

Ishiba is also expected to bring up issues related to China’s growing aggression in the East and South China Sea.

Chinese and Japanese patrol vessels in the East China Sea have routinely staged dangerous face-offs around disputed islands.

Vietnam and the Philippines have also seen tense territorial spats in the hotly contested South China Sea with Chinese vessels.

“There are attempts by China to unilaterally change the status quo by force, and we would like to further strengthen our security cooperation” with Hanoi and Manila, Ishiba said.

China Xi Jinping Philippines Vietnam MANILA South China Sea Philippines central bank China Economy Vietnam GDP Shigeru Ishiba China US trade war Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son Philippines bond talk tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Japan PM goes to Vietnam, the Philippines to talk tariffs

Diplomatic setback for India at UNSC as Pakistan, China block pro-India statement on Pahalgam attack

25 killed, fires still burning in huge Iran port blast

Peak-hour power tariff: APTMA urges govt to share constraint details

Macroeconomic outlook: SBP governor apprises foreign investors

Climate resilience: Aurangzeb calls for swift global action

Applicable from Apr 21st: SECP unveils new documents’ fee structure

Pakistan knows how to defend its homeland: COAS

Pahalgam incident: PM calls for impartial global probe

Civilians’ trial: SC resumes hearing of ICAs tomorrow

Twin cities observe complete shutter down strike

Read more stories