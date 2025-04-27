AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
World Print 2025-04-27

India, Pakistan will ‘figure it out’ following Pahalgam attack: Trump

NNI Published 27 Apr, 2025 05:46am

WASHINGTON: India and Pakistan will figure out relations between themselves, US President Donald Trump said following Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Trump, speaking to reporters on Air Force One, cited historical conflict in the disputed border region and said he knew both countries’ leaders, but did not answer when asked whether he would contact them. “They’ll get it figured out one way or the other,” he said as he traveled aboard his plane. “There’s great tension between Pakistan and India, but there always has been.”

US President Donald Trump triggered controversy by claiming that Pakistan and India have been “fighting over Kashmir for 1,000 years” while addressing the recent escalation between the two nations.

Speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One, Trump inaccurately stated that the Kashmir conflict has persisted for “a thousand years, maybe even longer,” describing it as a “bad situation.”

The remark is factually incorrect, as the Kashmir issue emerged following the partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947, but no journalists on the plane corrected the error.

When asked about concerns over heightened tensions along the Pakistan-India border, Trump further claimed that tensions have existed there for “1,500 years.” He expressed optimism, however, stating that the issue would be resolved “one way or the other.”

Pakistan has vehemently rejected the Indian announcement to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over the National Security Committee meeting in Islamabad following Indian aggression.

The participants discussed the national security environment and the regional situation, particularly in the wake of Pahalgam attack in the Anantnag District of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday last.

The committee highlighted that the Indus Waters Treaty is a binding international agreement brokered by the World Bank and contains no provision for unilateral suspension.

US IIOJK US President Donald Trump Pakistan and India Indus Waters Treaty Pakistan India tensions Pahalgam attack Pahalgam incident

