Apr 27, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-04-27

India suddenly releases water into Jhelum

NNI Published 27 Apr, 2025 05:46am

MUZAFFARABAD: Following the Pahalgam attack, India’s dirty tactics are on full display. It has suddenly released water into the Jhelum River without informing Pakistan.

As a result, a sharp rise in water levels near Muzaffarabad is witnessed. The local administration, in response, has imposed a water emergency in Hattian Bala. The locals were warned about this through announcements in mosques. It created panic among the residents living near to riverbanks.

The water entered from Indian-occupied Anantnag and rose through the Chakothi area. This was unexpected but it was very much on the cards following India’s recent threats to put the IWT in abeyance. This move of India has gone in complete violation of international rules and water agreements. The people of Pakistan have become united against these actions.

It merits mention that the treaty had survived three wars and many regional cases. Yet, India now seems prepared to quit from the long-standing deal. In response to Indian aggression, the National Security Committee of Pakistan has taken some poignant measures under international rules. It was also warned that any more hostile measures by India could fuel tensions.

