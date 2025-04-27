India, Pakistan exchange gunfire

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged gunfire for a second straight day on Saturday as ties plummeted between the two nuclear-armed neighbours after an attack on tourists blamed on Pakistani militants killed 26 in India’s Kashmir region.

The Indian Army said its troops responded to “unprovoked” small arms fire from multiple Pakistan Army posts that started around midnight on Friday along the 740-km (460-mile) de facto border separating the Indian and Pakistani areas of Kashmir.

The Indian Army said Pakistani troops had also opened up with sporadic fire around midnight on Thursday. No casualties were reported from the Indian side, it said.

There was no immediate comment from the Pakistani military.

Kashmir’s police have identified three suspects, including two Pakistani nationals, who carried out the April 22 attack. Pakistan has denied any involvement and its defence minister has said an international investigation was needed into the attack.-Reuters

Our reporter adds: Reports emerged regarding post-to-post firing between Pakistani and Indian forces in Leepa Valley, a sensitive sector along the Line of Control (LoC), following similar incidents earlier near Pahalgam.

The reports come a day after exchange of fire was reported near Pahalgam on the Indian side, which New Delhi blamed on “cross-border aggression.” Pakistan, however, rejected the allegations, maintaining that any firing was retaliatory and in response to Indian ceasefire violations along the LoC.

When approached for confirmation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that while there had been an exchange of fire between Pakistani and Indian forces for the second consecutive day, it could not confirm the specific reports circulating about Leepa Valley.

“There has been an exchange of fire between Pak and Indian forces for the second day running. However, nothing specific can be confirmed regarding the reported incident in Leepa Valley,” an ISPR spokesperson said when contacted.

Cross-border firing incidents have raised concerns about fragile peace along the LoC, although no casualties have been officially reported from either side so far.

