Just Stop Oil activist group holds final march

LONDON: British environmental activist group Just Stop Oil held its final demonstration in London on Saturday, ending three years of high-profile climate protest stunts as they moved their focus away from civil disobedience. Several hundred supporters walked peacefully through the centre of the British capital, from parliament to the headquarters of oil and gas giant Shell, where they removed their familiar high-vis orange vests.

The group announced in March it would halt its headline-grabbing protests, arguing it had accomplished its initial aim of stopping Britain approving new oil and gas projects.

More than 3,000 Just Stop Oil protesters have been arrested since it was founded in 2022 and 11 of them are currently in jail, including 58-year-old co-founder Roger Hallam. Five more are due to be sentenced in May.