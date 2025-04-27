AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
Apr 27, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-04-27

Omar slams PM over Delhi probe offer

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 27 Apr, 2025 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan ripped into Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday, branding him a “coward” and a “capitulator” after Sharif made an offer to India for a “neutral and independent” probe into the deadly Pahalgam attack.

Speaking at a high-profile passing out parade for young cadets at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul – with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir seated next to him – Sharif extended an olive branch to New Delhi, declaring Pakistan’s willingness to allow a neutral investigation.

The reaction was swift and furious from jailed ex-PM Imran Khan’s top lieutenant, senior PTI leader Ayub, who lashed out at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, blasting: “Shame on you, Prime Muppet Shehbaz, for surrendering to Modi without firing a single shot.”

“Your capitulation speech at the passing out parade will be remembered as ‘abject surrender’ and ‘cowardice’ in the face of the enemy,” he lamented.

Ayub, still seething, slammed Sharif for picking such a symbolic military event as the venue for what he called a disgraceful climb-down.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Omar Ayub Khan

