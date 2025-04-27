PM extends condolences over Iran port blast deaths

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday extended condolences to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian following a deadly explosion at Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas, which killed several people earlier in the day.

In a phone call with Pezeshkian, Sharif expressed solidarity with the victims and offered Pakistan’s assistance, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The two leaders also discussed regional developments, including recent tensions following the Pehelgam incident in India.

