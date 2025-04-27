AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-27

CM meets MPA, discusses people-friendly initiatives

Recorder Report Published April 27, 2025 Updated April 27, 2025 06:29am

LAHORE: “Pakistan Muslim League-N has launched many public welfare projects in every tenure,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with Member Provincial Assembly Malik Noshir Khan Anjum Langrial for a discussion on her people-friendly initiatives.

The CM added, “Thanks to the effective and sustainable initiatives of the Punjab government, paths of development and prosperity are opening for the farmers. Promise of providing free medicines to patients will be fulfilled at all costs.”

The visiting MPA Malik Noshir Khan Anjum Langrial thanked Madam Chief Minister for the launch of Multan-Vehari Road project. He said, “The completion of Multan-Vehari Road will benefit millions of people living in the four adjoining districts. Completion of every project of the Punjab government will solve public problems.”

Malik Noshir Khan Langrial said, “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s determination to transform Punjab into a welfare state is commendable.” He added, “Her Wheat Farmers Support Program is a wonderful initiative.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab government PMLN Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Punjab MPA

