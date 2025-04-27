Traders observe strike in solidarity with Palestinians

PESHAWAR: Traders in Peshawar and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday observed a shutter down strike to express solidarity with people of Palestine.

On the appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami to express solidarity with the Palestinian people, almost all shopping markets, business centres, malls and bazaars remain closed in city including Hashtnagri, Firdous, Qissa Khawani, Peepal Mandi, Khyber Bazar, Ashraf Road, Dalazak Road, along with university road, town, cantonment and adjacent districts of Peshawar.

Traders set up a protest camp in Milad Chowk near Rampura gate and held demonstrations and strongly condemned Israeli forces atrocities against innocent people of Palestine.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025