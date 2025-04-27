AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-27

IGATEX PAKISTAN exhibition concludes

Published 27 Apr, 2025

KARACHI: The three-day IGATEX PAKISTAN 2025-International Garment and Textile Machinery Exhibition concluded on Saturday here at the Expo Centre, reaffirming its status as the region’s largest and most influential textile machinery showcase.

Organised by Fakt Exhibitions, the landmark event brought together over 450 leading companies from more than 30 countries, with prominent pavilions from China, Italy, and Türkiye, highlighting Pakistan’s central role in the global textile arena.

The exhibition served as a thriving platform for business growth, with multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth millions signed, reinforcing Pakistan’s position as a hub for investment and industrial collaboration.

