AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.43%)
HUBC 139.39 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.03%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
MLCF 67.46 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.12%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.32%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.49%)
PAEL 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.58%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
PPL 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.41%)
PRL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.05%)
PTC 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
SEARL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
SSGC 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
SYM 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.35%)
TRG 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India urging firms to acquire overseas iron ore, coking coal assets, official says

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2025 01:14pm

MUMBAI: India is encouraging companies to acquire iron ore, coking coal, and other key raw material assets overseas, Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik said on Saturday, as the country ramps up its steelmaking capacity to meet rising demand.

“We are encouraging our companies to acquire assets abroad, right from iron ore to coking coal to even limestone and dolomite,” Poundrik said at an industry event in Mumbai. “Raw material securitisation is the most important aspect of steelmaking.”

India, the world’s second-largest producer of crude steel, aims to boost its overall steelmaking capacity to 300 million tons by 2030, up from about 200 million tons currently.

To support this expansion, coking coal imports are projected to rise to 160 million tons by 2030 from around 58 million tons now, Poundrik had projected on Friday.

Despite an uptick in steel output, India’s coking coal imports dipped 0.7% in the fiscal year ended in March due to lower shipments from Australia and the United States, said commodities consultancy BigMint.

India relies on imports to meet 85% of its coking coal needs, with Australia supplying more than half of those shipments.

In a bid to diversify supply, India has also been exploring partnerships with Mongolia. However, logistical challenges remain in sourcing material from the landlocked country, Poundrik noted.

India’s state-run miner NMDC is exploring coking coal assets, in Indonesia and Australia, Chairman Amitava Mukherjee said on Thursday.

India iron ore Dalian iron ore Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

India urging firms to acquire overseas iron ore, coking coal assets, official says

Aurangzeb showcases economic reforms, secures global support

Trade tensions to affect Pakistan more in region: IMF

Crowds applaud pope’s coffin as Vatican funeral begins

Developing countries should fast-track US trade deals: World Bank president

Indus Waters Treaty suspension an act of war: FO

Pakistan, India exchange gunfire for 2nd day as ties plummet after attack

Weekly SPI inflation down 1.92pc

Gaza rescuers say 4 dead, 30 missing under rubble after Israeli strike

Canals project: PM summons CCI meeting on May 2

Gwadar Port: SRO issued to allow potassium sulphate export

Read more stories