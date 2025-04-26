AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.43%)
HUBC 139.39 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.03%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
MLCF 67.46 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.12%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.32%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.49%)
PAEL 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.58%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
PPL 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.41%)
PRL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.05%)
PTC 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
SEARL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
SSGC 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
SYM 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.35%)
TRG 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Tanzania lifts ban on agriculture imports from South Africa, Malawi

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2025 01:11pm

DAR ES SALAAM: Tanzania has lifted a ban on imports of agricultural produce from Malawi and South Africa, it said late on Friday, days after imposing it in retaliation for similar measures imposed by the two southern African nations.

Tanzania Plant Health and Pesticides Authority (TPHPA)’s director general, Joseph Ndunguru, said that Tanzania was lifting the ban effective immediately to allow for “a diplomatic ministerial discussion.”

The two countries had reached out separately seeking to resolve the trade dispute through dialogue, he said.

On Wednesday Tanzania’s ministry of agriculture banned imports of all agricultural produce from Malawi and South Africa and also proscribed export of Tanzanian fertilizer to Malawi. The ban on fertilizer exports to Malawi has now also been lifted.

Pakistan eyes East African market with new sea trade corridors

The three countries all belong to a regional economic bloc, the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Malawi had recently banned imports of Tanzanian agricultural commodities like maize flour, rice, ginger, and bananas, among other products, while South Africa has also stopped imports of bananas shipped by Tanzania.

