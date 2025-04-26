IPAK Group records 66pc surge in revenues

KARACHI: International Packaging Films Limited (IPAK) Group has recorded 66 percent increase in its revenues for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2025, demonstrating a strong trajectory of both topline expansion and bottom-line growth amidst a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The Group’s consolidated revenue reached Rs 26.04 billion for the nine-month period compared to Rs 15.69 billion during the same period last year. Quarter-on-quarter, revenue for the third quarter (Jan-March) stood at Rs 9.8 billion, reflecting a 13.6 percent increase over Q2 revenue of Rs 8.6 billion, and a remarkable 75 percent growth over Q3 of last year’ Rs 5.6 billion.

The consolidated EPS for Q3 stood at Rs 0.59, up 25.5 percent from the previous quarter’s Rs 0.47 and 31.1 percent higher than Q3 of last year’s Rs 0.45. Cumulative EPS for the nine-month period now stands at Rs 1.40.

This growth has been driven by successful expansion into export markets and diversification into new product lines, reinforcing the Group’s market leadership in the flexible packaging films sector.

On a standalone basis, IPAK reported revenue of Rs 4.1 billion in Q3, marking a solid 51% increase over Q2 revenue of Rs 2.7 billion. While this reflects a marginal 3% dip compared to Q3 of the previous year’s Rs 4.2 billion, it reaffirms the Company’s growth trajectory.

IPAK recorded rising earnings per share on both consolidated and standalone levels, driven by higher volumes that are translating into improved profitability.

Standalone EPS for Q3 surged to Rs 0.36, up significantly from Rs 0.06 in Q2, and is broadly in line with Rs 0.38 reported in Q3 of the previous year. This brings the cumulative EPS for the nine-month period to Rs 0.44, signalling a strong return to consistent profitability.

IPAK’s export business continues to scale rapidly, with the Group successfully expanding its footprint across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, the US, and Europe. Foreign exchange revenues have crossed $22 million during the current financial year underscoring the Group’s growing role in supporting national objectives through non-traditional exports.

With the successful commissioning of major group-level expansions and continued stabilization across entities, operational synergies are gradually materializing. These efficiencies-spanning shared procurement, centralized planning, and resource optimization, are contributing to a more flexible and sustainable cost structure, and will continue to strengthen going forward.

