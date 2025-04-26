AIRLINK 167.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.89%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-26

Rs25bn spent on uplift projects by CDA

Nuzhat Nazar Published 26 Apr, 2025 02:57am

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has spent a record Rs25 billion on development projects during the current fiscal year.

This was revealed during a meeting chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Friday.

The meeting, attended by CDA board members including Member Finance, Member Estate, Member Administration, Member Engineering, Member Planning and Design, Member Environment, and senior officials from CDA, ICT, and DMA, reviewed the authority's financial position, revenue sources, and timely completion of development initiatives.

Randhawa emphasised the need to make CDA financially strong and self-reliant, directing all departments to ensure timely completion of development, beautification, tourism, and public welfare projects in Islamabad.

To improve financial recovery, he ordered the formation of a Special Recovery Unit under the supervision of Member Finance, with full support from all directorates. He also called for enhanced financial monitoring mechanisms and directed CDA and DMA to survey all leased properties, compile comprehensive data, and take action against illegal use, including issuing notices to defaulters and cancelling expired leases if dues remain unpaid.

Randhawa also instructed the Resource Wing to propose new revenue-generating strategies and develop practical suggestions for the next fiscal year’s budget to ensure financial sustainability and project completion.

