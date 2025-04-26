AIRLINK 167.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.89%)
Pak single-country exhibition in Ethiopia from May 15

Published 26 Apr, 2025

KARACHI: Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Jemal Beker Abdula, has announced that a single-country exhibition featuring Pakistani products will be held in Ethiopia from May 15 to 17, 2025. This event aims to boost access for Pakistani goods into the wider African market.

Speaking at meeting of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), the ambassador revealed that Ethiopia is offering Pakistani manufacturers attractive incentives including a 10-year tax holiday for exports made from Ethiopia to third countries and up to 70% revenue support for investments within the country.

Dr Jemal Beker Abdula described Ethiopia as a “gateway to Africa,” emphasising that Pakistani industrialists could manufacture their products in Ethiopia and export them to regional and international markets. He highlighted the country’s 98% renewable energy use, with electricity costing only around PKR 5.80 per kilowatt-hour, and free water supply for industries—creating a cost-effective production environment for accessing Africa’s 1.5 billion-strong consumer base.

More than 100 Pakistani brands and manufacturers are expected to participate in the exhibition, which will be inaugurated by Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan.

