Pakistan-India relations: Operations Room established

ISLAMABAD: The government has established an Operations Room at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to closely monitor developments in Pakistan-India relations.

Foreign Office has confirmed the setting up Operations Room on Friday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar visited the Operations Room to review its functioning. During his visit, the DPM/FM interacted with the officers and staff on duty, and appreciated their vigilance and state of preparedness.

The operations room has been set up in view of the evolving regional situation and aims to ensure real-time monitoring and response to any developments between the two neighbouring countries. DPM was briefed about the working of the Operations Room.

