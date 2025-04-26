Apple brand I-phones: New customs values fixed on 187 different models

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has fixed new customs values on 187 different models of Apple brand I-phones including new range of I-phone 16 models.

In this regard, the directorate has issued a new valuation ruling (1999 of 2025) here on Friday. The new customs values of I-phone 16, starting from US$591 per piece, goes upto US$1469 per piece, depending on the type of models.

Under the new ruling different categories of I-phone 16 has been included in the ruling whereas depreciation has been allowed on old models. According to the ruling, the new customs values would be applicable on the import of 16 different types of I-phone 16. Other I-phones included I-phone 15; I-phone 14; I-phone, 13; I-phone, 12; I-phone, 11 and other models of I-phones.

The ruling revealed that Directorate received a letter from Collectorate of Customs (Airport) Islamabad and multiple representations from different stakeholders regarding revision of existing Valuation Ruling and inclusion of latest l-phone 16 Apple devices of different variants. The existing Valuation Ruling was more than a year old and the Customs values determined therein were not reflective of prevailing international market. Furthermore, some old models mentioned in the existing ruling have reached their End of Life (EOL) and needed to be considered for depreciation. Accordingly, in pursuance of analysis of import data, current market trends, the difference in market prices and customs values, an exercise for the determination of customs values of subject goods was initiated under Section 25 and 25A of the Customs Act, 1969.

Multiple meetings for the determination of customs values were scheduled on aforementioned dates that were attended by the relevant stakeholders. The stakeholders contended that the value of latest model I-Phone l6 mobile devices of different variants be included and subsequently values of old models be depreciated accordingly.

Their viewpoints were heard in detail in view for the determination of customs values of the subject goods under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969. They were requested to submit relevant import documents to substantiate their contentions. For the determination of customs values of subject goods, ninety (90) days data was retrieved and the same was thoroughly scrutinized. Some references of declared values were available.

The ruling added the transaction value of the specified phones has been determined and hereinafter specified shall be the Customs value for assessment of duty & taxes.

