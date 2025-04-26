AIRLINK 167.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.89%)
Crackdown on power theft: DISCO Support Units nab multiple culprits

Recorder Report Published 26 Apr, 2025 02:57am

LAHORE: Under the directives of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the DISCO Support Units, led by the CEO of LESCO, have launched a crackdown on power theft across the region. In a joint operation with LESCO, Rangers, and other law enforcement agencies, the units have detected 336 instances of electricity theft during the past 24 hours.

Under the drive, five suspects were arrested, and FIRs were registered against 123 individuals. The accused have been charged with detection bills amounting to Rs 16,139,723 with 244,435 units detected. The DISCO support units continue to crack down on power theft, aiming to curb the menace and ensure compliance with the law. The operation is part of the government’s efforts to address the issue of power theft and promote a culture of compliance with the law.

