LHC orders SOPs, registration of motorcycle rickshaws

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the Transport department to prepare SOPs for registration of motorcycle rickshaws.

The court while hearing the case related to smog prevention also asked the transport department to ensure registration of every rickshaw sold by authorized dealers. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till May 02.

The court also said that the motorcycle rickshaw manufacturers should submit a detailed report of their authorized dealers to the transport department. The court said, if the fitness certificate of rickshaws is not obtained within one month, then stop the production of all rickshaws.

The court hinted at the cancellation of licenses of motor rickshaw manufacturers who would fail to comply the SOPs. A law officer also informed the court about the procedure for registering rickshaws.

He suggested that traffic police, excise and transport department should take action against unregistered rickshaws. The court also suggested that LDA should have a tourism wing to promote tourism.

