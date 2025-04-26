FESCO crackdown against power pilferers in full swing

FAISALABAD: On the special directives of the government, Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr Muhammad Aamer, a massive crackdown against electricity thieves is underway in eight districts of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) region.

During this special operation against electricity theft in six operation circles of FESCO region, 45 more electricity thieves were caught and more than 62,000 detection units and a fine of more than 1.993 million have been imposed on them.

