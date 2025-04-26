WB’s mission reviews progress of NHSP

LAHORE: In a move aimed at strengthening primary healthcare in Punjab, the World Bank’s Implementation Support Mission for the National Health Support Programme (NHSP) Punjab convened a special session to assess ongoing progress, reaffirm strategic priorities, and finalize the Programme’s Restructuring Paper.

The World Bank (WB) mission is focused on accelerating reforms to improve access, equity, and the overall quality of healthcare services across the province.

The meeting, chaired by Dr Jahanzeb Hussain Labar, Additional Secretary (Vertical Programs)/Project Director NHSP, brought together the representatives of NHSP and aligned programme and WB experts to review progress on Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs 1–11), assess environmental and social safeguards including the Grievance Redress Mechanism (GRM) evaluate procurement and financial performance, and chart the next steps for NHSP’s restructuring.

While presiding over the session, the PD NHSP informed the WB Mission that essential inputs for establishing Level-I Newborn Nursery Care units at 44 RHCs -one in each district - have been formally notified. These units will be operational in the ongoing year. The initiative aims to reduce neonatal morbidity and mortality by providing timely care in rural and unprivileged areas. An integrated Referral Management System has been developed to connect Primary Healthcare (PHC) facilities with higher-level health institutions. Additionally, a feedback mechanism for Emergency Medical Records (EMR) will soon be implemented across Punjab to strengthen continuity of care.

Dr Jahanzeb also provided a detailed briefing on the establishment of integrated TB screening clinics at Rural Health Centers (RHCs), aimed at enhancing early detection and improving access to diagnostic services. These clinics offering sputum microscopy, Xpert MTB/RIF testing, chest X-rays, and clinical evaluations are expected to help detect an estimated 56,000 additional TB cases annually, significantly contributing to the province’s TB control efforts.

The PD NHSP highlighted initiatives to boost immunization coverage, strengthen the Health Information System, and roll out the Community Health Inspector (CHI) model to improve outreach in underserved areas. He also shared progress on the Learning Management System (LMS) to provide standardized training for healthcare providers and managers across Punjab.

The Implementation Support Mission was led by Manav Bhattarai, Task Team Leader and Senior Health Specialist from the WB. The mission comprised technical experts and representatives from the global lender and the Global Financing Facility (GFF), including specialists in health systems, finance, procurement, environment, and social development. The PMU-NHSP entire team including DPD, Dr Fawad Ahmed Iftikhar, OBB, Umaid Faisal, FMS, Khalil-ur-Rehman, Communication Specialist, Karamat Ali and other were present on the occasion.

The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement between the WB team and NHSP leadership on the proposed restructuring of the programme to enhance its performance and impact at the primary healthcare level across Punjab.

