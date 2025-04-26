AIRLINK 167.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.89%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-26

Punjab spending Rs59bn on Lahore development schemes

Recorder Report Published 26 Apr, 2025 02:57am

LAHORE: The Punjab government is spending Rs 59 billion on 327 development schemes that are underway in the provincial capital under the Lahore Development Programme; it is focusing on the comprehensive rehabilitation of roads, streets, sewerage, and drainage systems across the city.

“To ensure transparency and maintain high construction standards, NESPAK has been engaged for third-party quality control and monitoring,” Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said while chairing a meeting held here on Friday to review the Lahore Development Programme. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Rashid Iqbal Nasir, members of the provincial assembly from across Lahore and senior government officials were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister highlighted that the programme is a flagship initiative of the Punjab government aimed at uplifting underserved areas of Lahore that have remained deprived of basic facilities for decades. “It is not merely about building roads and drains, it embodies the chief minister’s vision to provide equitable living standards and robust development opportunities for all segments of society. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is personally supervising the programme to ensure its swift and effective execution,” he added.

Highlighting the broader impact, he said road infrastructure plays a pivotal role in driving economic growth. Improved urban infrastructure will foster economic activity and significantly raise the standard of living for the common citizen, he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza provided a detailed progress update, informing participants that in the first phase, 182 schemes are being implemented across six city zones, covering street pavement, sewerage improvements, road rehabilitation, and drainage enhancements.

During the interactive session, the provincial legislators voiced concerns from their constituencies. They said that street vendors should not lose their livelihoods under anti-encroachment initiatives and called for alternative arrangements to support their businesses.

They also recommended that sewerage projects should be executed in a phased manner, ensuring the completion of one scheme before starting another to minimise inconvenience for residents.

The minister directed the deputy commissioner to address the concerns raised by the elected representatives and stressed the timely completion of ongoing schemes, reiterating the government’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable urban development.

Punjab government NESPAK drainage systems Lahore development schemes

