CM visits different cities along GT road

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid surprise visits to different cities on the GT Road in a vehicle.

She observed overall cleanliness situation in Sambrial, Wazirabad, Sialkot, Ghakhar Mandi and other cities. She reviewed cleanliness arrangements in these cities under “Suthra Punjab” programme. She also inspected overall conditions of the roads.

The chief minister monitored steps being taken for anti-encroachment drive. She appreciated improved cleanliness situation under “Suthra Punjab” programme. She directed the relevant departments to further improve cleanliness arrangements their respective cities and areas.

The CM said, “Ensuring cleanliness in cities and villages across Punjab is the foremost responsibility of the government. The citizens should assist and facilitate the government in keeping the cities, streets and bazaars neat and clean.”

