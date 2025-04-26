AIRLINK 167.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.89%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
CPHL 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.83%)
FCCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.41%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
HUBC 140.20 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.62%)
HUMNL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.54%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
KOSM 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
MLCF 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (4.03%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.86%)
PACE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.32%)
PAEL 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
PIBTL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
POWER 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
PPL 163.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.45%)
PRL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.44%)
PTC 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.46%)
SEARL 88.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.17%)
SSGC 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
SYM 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.14%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.92%)
TRG 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-26

IBA-CED sparks dialogue on mental health, leadership

Press Release Published 26 Apr, 2025 02:57am

KARACHI: As mental health challenges continue to rise across Pakistan, with over 24 million people affected, the Centre for Entrepreneurial Development at the Institute of Business Administration Karachi has stepped forward to address the crisis through an innovative lens — leadership and entrepreneurship.

Joining hands with Synapse - Pakistan Neuroscience Institute, “Crucial Conversations: Stories of Impact,” aimed at exploring how purpose-driven leadership, resilience, and innovation can support emotional well-being across sectors.

IBA-CED Director Dr Lalarukh Ejaz kicked off the session with her opening remarks where she doubled down on three clear aims of the session. “Firstly to open up real conversations, then to dissect real opportunities and inspire a new wave of innovation,” she said.

The first panel discussion titled “Roots of Impact: Purpose, Pressure & Perspective.” Moderated by Dr. Ayesha Mian, psychiatrist and founder of Synapse, the panel featured thought leaders from across Pakistan’s education and development sectors, including Dr. Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director of IBA, Mushtaq Chhapra, Founder of The Citizens Foundation, and Dr. Salimah Walani, Dean of the Agha Khan University School of Nursing.

Panelists spoke candidly about the emotional toll of leadership and the importance of values, self-awareness, and vulnerability in building resilient institutions.

The session was followed by a keynote address by Dr. Rüdiger Lotz, Consul General of Germany in Karachi, titled “Strengthening Entrepr eneurial Support Systems for an Emotionally Healthy Society.” Dr. Lotz emphasized the need for cross-sectoral partnerships and systemic support structures to empower individuals, especially youth, in navigating emotional challenges in today’s volatile environment.

In the final panel, “Thriving While Building,” the spotlight shifted to the startup ecosystem, examining the mental health struggles faced by entrepreneurs in high-growth, high-pressure environments. Moderated by Dr. Usman Nazir of IBA, the panel brought together Dr. Ahson Rabbani from the ChildLife Foundation, Ammar Jangbarwala (MyWater Middle East), and Sukaina Abbas of Enchanté Jewellery, who shared personal stories of burnout, resilience, and the coping strategies they’ve adopted on their entrepreneurial journeys.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IBA ChildLife Foundation Dr Lalarukh Ejaz

Comments

200 characters

IBA-CED sparks dialogue on mental health, leadership

Trade tensions to affect Pakistan more in region: IMF

IWT suspension an act of war: FO

Weekly SPI inflation down 1.92pc

Canals project: PM summons CCI meeting on May 2

Gwadar Port: SRO issued to allow potassium sulphate export

Rs91bn projects referred to Ecnec: CDWP clears three projects worth Rs10.053bn

Hydel projects: KP seeks tax relief on par with private sector & AJK

Customs values of used computers, accessories decreased

Senate vows befitting response to any misadventure

PIA sell-off process must be completed on time: PM

Read more stories