Consumer stocks power Sri Lanka shares higher

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka shares closed slightly higher on Friday, on gains in consumer discretionary stocks and staples.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.81% higher at 15,742.04 points.

The Nuwara Eliya Hotels Company and Ceylinco Holdings were the top gainers by index points, up 159.5 points and 143 points, respectively, on the day.

Trading volume on the index rose to 125.53 million shares from 54.75 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.43 billion Sri Lankan rupees

($8.1 million) from 1.47 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 217.87 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.32 billion rupees, the data showed.