AIRLINK 167.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.89%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
CPHL 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.83%)
FCCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.41%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
HUBC 140.20 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.62%)
HUMNL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.54%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
KOSM 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
MLCF 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (4.03%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.86%)
PACE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.32%)
PAEL 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
PIBTL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
POWER 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
PPL 163.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.45%)
PRL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.44%)
PTC 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.46%)
SEARL 88.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.17%)
SSGC 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
SYM 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.14%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.92%)
TRG 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 25, 2025
Wall St subdued as China trade uncertainty lingers; Alphabet gains

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2025 07:52pm

Wall Street’s main indexes were muted in choppy trading on Friday, as investors struggled with little clarity on the U.S.-China trade front despite signs of a possible softening in Beijing’s stance.

On a brighter note, Alphabet leapt 3.6% after the Google-parent reported upbeat first-quarter results, easing investor worries about returns on hefty artificial intelligence-focused investment.

The overall mood, however, became jittery after U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview he would consider it a “total victory” if the country had tariffs as high as 50% on foreign imports a year from now.

Trump also said his administration is talking with China to strike a tariff deal and that Chinese President Xi Jinping has called him. Beijing, however, continues to dispute that negotiations are taking place.

The conflicting headlines offset some optimism after China granted some U.S. imports exemptions from its hefty 125% tariffs, according to businesses notified.

“It’s more of the market just kind of waiting and seeing how things actually progress,” said Clayton Allison, portfolio manager at Prime Capital Financial.

“Everybody’s trying to kind of figure out what’s true, what’s kind of political theater and (it) really just feels more and more like headline volatility more than anything.”

Wall Street turns higher on earnings

At 9:41 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.20 points, or 0.11%, to 40,048.20, the S&P 500 gained 6.09 points, or 0.11%, to 5,490.86 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 29.72 points, or 0.17%, to 17,195.76.

Alphabet’s first-quarter results also lifted social media companies, with Meta Platforms rising 1.6%. The communication services sector was up 1.5%.

Most megacap and growth stocks also gained, buoying the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Alphabet was “shaking off the whole narrative that they’re getting impacted by the ongoing trade war,” Allison said.

Intel dropped 7.3% following the chipmaker’s dour forecast, while T-Mobile fell 8.2% after adding fewer wireless subscribers than expected in the first quarter, both among the biggest drags on the S&P 500.

Indexes rose for the third consecutive session on Thursday - the best winning streak for the S&P 500 since Trump’s April 2 “Liberation Day” tariff announcement - and were set for strong weekly gains.

The S&P 500 is so far up 4% for the week, while the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow have risen 5.6% and 2.4%, respectively, mainly driven by hopes of de-escalating U.S.-China trade tensions, Trump’s backtracking on threats to fire the head of the Federal Reserve and some upbeat corporate results.

However, sentiment remains highly cautious amid indications of a souring economic outlook and hits to company earnings from tariffs.

The benchmark index remains below levels prior to the April 2 announcement, and is over 10% off its February record close.

AbbVie rose 2% after the drugmaker raised its annual profit forecast on strong sales of its newer immunology drugs.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.36-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.63-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted three new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 14 new highs and 21 new lows.

