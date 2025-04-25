AIRLINK 167.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.89%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
CPHL 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.83%)
FCCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.41%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
HUBC 140.20 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.62%)
HUMNL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.54%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
KOSM 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
MLCF 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (4.03%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.86%)
PACE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.32%)
PAEL 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
PIBTL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
POWER 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
PPL 163.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.45%)
PRL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.44%)
PTC 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.46%)
SEARL 88.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.17%)
SSGC 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
SYM 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.14%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.92%)
TRG 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 25, 2025
Business & Finance

Lazard first-quarter profit dives as dealmaking slows down

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2025 05:46pm

Investment bank Lazard reported a 9% drop in its first-quarter adjusted profit on Friday, as companies steered away from making deals amid economic turmoil due to tariffs and likelihood of a trade war.

The recent market pullback, elevated market volatility and economic uncertainty has prompted CEOs and boards to hold back on making acquisitions.

U.S. mergers and acquisition activity in the first three months of 2025 in the U.S. fell 13%. Global investment banking fees fell 4.9% to $21.47 billion in the quarter from a year earlier, as per Dealogic data.

Financial advisory revenue at Lazard in the first three months of 2025 fell 17% to $370 million, compared with $447 million from same period last year.

Lazard posted a net income of $60 million, or 56 cents per share, on an adjusted basis for the first quarter, compared with $67 million, or 66 cents apiece, a year earlier.

