AIRLINK 167.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.89%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
CPHL 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.83%)
FCCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.41%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
HUBC 140.20 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.62%)
HUMNL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.54%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
KOSM 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
MLCF 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (4.03%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.86%)
PACE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.32%)
PAEL 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
PIBTL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
POWER 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
PPL 163.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.45%)
PRL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.44%)
PTC 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.46%)
SEARL 88.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.17%)
SSGC 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
SYM 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.14%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.92%)
TRG 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Toyota chairman proposes possible $42 billion acquisition of Toyota Industries

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2025 05:44pm

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Chairman Akio Toyoda has proposed the acquisition of supplier Toyota Industries in a possible 6 trillion yen ($42 billion) deal, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Toyota Industries, which makes parts for the automaker, has formed a special committee after receiving the proposal and has hired advisers to examine the offer, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal, if executed, would mark a massive buyout for corporate Japan and it would give Toyoda, the grandson of the automaker’s founder, full control over one of the major companies among the sprawling Toyota group. Toyota Industries, which began as a maker of textile looms, is the company from which Toyota Motor eventually developed, giving it symbolic importance within the group.

Today, it continues to make textile machinery, as well as car engines and electronics, and stamping dies.

Toyota’s March overseas sales hit record peak as US buyers rush ahead of tariffs

No one was immediately available for comment at Toyota Motor or Toyota Industries outside regular working hours.

The potential deal comes as Japan has seen a surge in both management buyouts and corporate acquisitions. Many of the deals have been driven by expectations that a corporate governance overhaul will bring better shareholder returns as well as belief that the economy has finally turned the corner after years of painful deflation.

Toyota

Comments

200 characters

Toyota chairman proposes possible $42 billion acquisition of Toyota Industries

Indian airlines to suffer higher costs, detours in ban from Pakistan airspace

UN urges Pakistan, India to have ‘maximum restraint’ after Pahalgam attack

Beijing accuses Washington of ‘misleading the public’ about trade talks

Senate passes resolution saying misadventure by India will be met with swift, decisive response

US condemns attack in Pahalgam, says not taking a position on IIOJK

Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz pushes for privatisation of PIA within proposed timeframe

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,300 in Pakistan

HUBCO Green to develop ‘EV charging infrastructure’ at Attock Petroleum locations

India’s Neeraj Chopra rules out Pakistan javelin hero Arshad Nadeem presence in Bengaluru meet

Read more stories