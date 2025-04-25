AIRLINK 167.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.89%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
CPHL 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.83%)
FCCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.41%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
HUBC 140.20 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.62%)
HUMNL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.54%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
KOSM 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
MLCF 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (4.03%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.86%)
PACE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.32%)
PAEL 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
PIBTL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
POWER 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
PPL 163.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.45%)
PRL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.44%)
PTC 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.46%)
SEARL 88.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.17%)
SSGC 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
SYM 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.14%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.92%)
TRG 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Trump says Xi called him, lays out trade and other deal plans in TIME interview

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2025 05:15pm

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said his administration is talking with China to strike a tariff deal and that Chinese President Xi Jinping has called him, according to a Time magazine interview published on Friday, as Beijing has so far disputed the U.S. characterization of talks.

The Republican president did not say when Xi called or what the two leaders discussed, telling TIME: “He’s called. And I don’t think that’s a sign of weakness on his behalf.”

China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump’s statement. Before Trump’s latest comments were published, it had urged Washington to stop “misleading the public” on bilateral tariff negotiations.

Trump added that he will be finished making U.S. deals on tariffs in about three or four weeks. Asked if he would consider it a win if the U.S. still had tariffs as high as 50% in a year, he told TIME: “Total victory.”

Trump also laid out his plans to make various other deals with world leaders from Russia’s war in Ukraine to the Middle East with Iran and Saudi Arabia.

China exempts some goods from US tariffs to limit trade war pain

In Russia’s war with Ukraine, Trump said: “Crimea will stay with Russia. And (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskiy understands that, and everybody understands that it’s been with them for a long time. It’s been with them long before Trump came along.”

He also predicted that Saudi Arabia will enter the Abraham accords, the series of normalization agreements Trump’s administration negotiated between Israel and some Gulf countries during his first term. He added that he thinks the U.S. will make a deal with Iran.

