AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-2.68%)
BOP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
CPHL 88.65 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.77%)
FCCL 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.98%)
FFL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 137.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.42%)
KOSM 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
MLCF 65.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
OGDC 209.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-1.16%)
PACE 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.92%)
PAEL 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
POWER 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.98%)
PPL 165.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.84%)
PRL 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.81%)
PTC 21.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.13%)
SSGC 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.95%)
SYM 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.3%)
TPLP 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.99%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.77%)
WAVESAPP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 12,220 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.29%)
BR30 36,422 Decreased By -301.5 (-0.82%)
KSE100 114,796 Decreased By -223.5 (-0.19%)
KSE30 35,272 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.16%)
US wants solution with Switzerland, Swiss president says after tariff talks in Washington

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2025 11:58am

The United States wants a tariff solution with Switzerland, the Swiss president said in a Friday interview after meeting US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington.

“We are satisfied with the talks we have held,” President Karin Keller-Sutter told national broadcaster SRF, adding the US was planning to hold “privileged negotiations” with a group of 15 countries, with Switzerland among them.

US Treasury Secretary Bessent says China tariffs are not sustainable as US signals willingness to de-escalate

Drawing up a declaration of intent as soon as possible would be the next step, Keller-Sutter said, after which negotiations could start. “US authorities have expressed a clear desire to find a solution with Switzerland,” Keller-Sutter told SRF.

