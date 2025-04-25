US wants solution with Switzerland, Swiss president says after tariff talks in Washington

The United States wants a tariff solution with Switzerland, the Swiss president said in a Friday interview after meeting US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington.

“We are satisfied with the talks we have held,” President Karin Keller-Sutter told national broadcaster SRF, adding the US was planning to hold “privileged negotiations” with a group of 15 countries, with Switzerland among them.

Drawing up a declaration of intent as soon as possible would be the next step, Keller-Sutter said, after which negotiations could start. “US authorities have expressed a clear desire to find a solution with Switzerland,” Keller-Sutter told SRF.