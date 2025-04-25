AIRLINK 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.38%)
World

Two killed, eight wounded in Russian attack on Ukraine’s Pavlohrad, governor says

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2025 10:41am

Two people were killed and eight more were wounded in a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Pavlohrad, the regional governor said on Friday.

“The aggressor again conducted a mass attack on the region with drones,” Serhiy Lysak, governor for the central Dnipropetrovsk region, said on Telegram, adding that 11 drones where destroyed over the region.

Lysak said that several fires had broken out in the city, posting a photo of a fire raging on some levels of a multi-storey building.

Trump tells Putin to ‘STOP’ after Russian attack kills 12 in Kyiv

He said that six of the wounded where hospitalised while two others, including a 15-year-old girl, were treated on site.

As a result of the attack, fires had also broken out on the sites of enterprises in the Synelnykivskyi and Samarivskyi districts, he added.

