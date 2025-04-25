AIRLINK 169.48 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
BOP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
CNERGY 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CPHL 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.49%)
FCCL 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
FFL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 139.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.75%)
HUMNL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
KOSM 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.52%)
MLCF 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 210.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-0.75%)
PACE 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PAEL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
PIAHCLA 17.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
PIBTL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
POWER 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
PPL 167.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.53%)
PRL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
PTC 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
SEARL 90.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
SSGC 41.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.07%)
SYM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
TPLP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 65.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.15%)
BR100 12,325 Increased By 69.2 (0.56%)
BR30 36,875 Increased By 152.1 (0.41%)
KSE100 115,432 Increased By 412.3 (0.36%)
KSE30 35,451 Increased By 123.1 (0.35%)
Apr 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli fire kills at least 44 people in Gaza, hits a police station

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2025 08:16am

CAIRO: An Israeli airstrike hit a police station in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday, killing at least 10 people, local health authorities said, and Israel’s military said it had struck a command centre of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad groups.

Medics said two Israeli missiles hit the police station, located near a market, which led to the wounding of dozens of people in addition to the 10 deaths. The identities of those killed were not immediately clear.

The Israeli military said in a statement apparently referring to the same incident, that it attacked a command and control centre operated by Hamas and the allied Islamic Jihad groups in Jabalia, which Hamas group used to plan and execute attacks against Israeli forces.

Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strikes kill 25

It accused Palestinian groups of exploiting civilians and civil properties for military purposes, an allegation Hamas and other factions deny.

Local health authorities said Israeli strikes have killed at least 34 other people in separate airstrikes across the enclave, bringing Thursday’s death toll to 44.

The Gaza Health Ministry said the Durra Children’s Hospital in Gaza City had become non-operational, a day after an Israeli strike hit the upper part of the building, damaging the intensive care unit and destroying the facility’s solar power panel system.

No one was killed. There was no Israeli comment on the incident.

Israel’s military said on Thursday that one soldier was killed during combat in the northern Gaza Strip, while an officer and a reservist were severely injured.

Gaza’s health system has been devastated by Israel’s 18-month-old military campaign, launched in response to the October 7 attack by Hamas in 2023, putting many of the territory’s hospitals out of action, killing medics, and reducing crucial supplies.

Since a January ceasefire collapsed on March 18, Israeli attacks have killed more than 1,900 Palestinians, many of them civilians, according to the Gaza health authorities, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced as Israel seized what it calls a buffer zone of Gaza’s land.

Israeli military review into killing of Gaza aid workers finds ‘professional failures’

Efforts by Arab mediators Qatar and Egypt, backed by the United States, have so far failed to reconcile disputes between the two warring parties, Israel and Hamas.

The attack on Israel by Hamas in October 2023 killed 1,200 people, and 251 hostages were taken to Gaza. Since then, more than 51,300 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive in Gaza, according to health officials.

MENA Gaza Gaza Strip Israel’s military Gaza health ministry Gaza ceasefire Israeli airstrikes Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide Jabalia Gaza hostages Gaza truce talks Gaza peace talks Islamic Jihad groups humanitarian situation in Gaza

Comments

200 characters

Israeli fire kills at least 44 people in Gaza, hits a police station

Gradual recovery likely in LSM sector, says FD

Pakistan asks India to present evidence

Pakistan closes airspace, suspends trade with India

Economic future of Pakistan: Pivotal role of private sector highlighted

Economic growth hinges on structural reforms: SBP

FSR for CY24 unveiled: SBP says financial system’s resilience remains intact

Pakistan misses wheat production target

All categories covered: FBR extends new set of rules for e-invoicing

Forex & appeal rules: SC dismisses federation’s plea

APCMA, cement cos: CAT asked to annul Rs6.35bn CCP penalty

Read more stories