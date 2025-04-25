Pakistan issues NOTAM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday has issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), declaring its airspace off-limits to all Indian-registered aircraft, including those owned, operated, or leased by Indian airlines and military operators.

According to the notice (A0220/25 NOTAMN), issued on April 24, 2025, and effective until May 23, 2025 (subject to extension), the restriction applies across Pakistani FIR (Flight Information Region) from ground level to an unlimited altitude. The document, which is publicly accessible on the International NOTAM Operations website, states:

“PAKISTAN AIRSPACE NOT AVBL FOR INDIAN REGISTERED ACFT AND ACFT OPERATED/OWNED OR LEASED BY INDIAN AIRLINES/OPERATORS INCLUDING MILITARY FLIGHTS.”

This development comes in the wake of the Pahalgam incident, where recent unrest and reported human rights violations by Indian forces in Indian-administered Kashmir have reignited regional concerns. The incident, which drew sharp criticism from Islamabad, has once again underscored the longstanding Kashmir dispute between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

While the NOTAM does not explicitly mention the Pahalgam episode, diplomatic sources suggest the timing is no coincidence. “The airspace closure is a measured response to growing Indian aggression and repeated violations of international norms in Kashmir,” a Pakistani official told this correspondent.

This is not the first time Pakistan has restricted airspace access for Indian flights. Similar actions were taken in 2019 following the Pulwama attack and India’s Balakot strikes, causing significant disruption to international flight routes.

Aviation experts warn that if the restriction persists beyond the initial one-month window, it could impact regional connectivity, especially flights connecting India with the Middle East and Central Asia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025