PM assures Bilawal: No new canals sans CCI nod

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 25 Apr, 2025 06:05am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said no new canal projects will be undertaken without consensus among provinces, stressing that decisions on water resources must be made through the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Speaking during a meeting with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Sharif said the federal government would not proceed with any such initiative unless agreed upon by all provincial stakeholders.

“The federation is working with all provincial governments to develop a consensus-based, long-term roadmap for agricultural policy and water infrastructure,” he said, in a statement issued after the meeting.

Sharif cited the 1991 Water Accord and the 2018 Water Policy as the foundations for the country’s water rights, saying both documents had the endorsement of all provinces.

“To ensure food and environmental security, a committee including federal and provincial representatives will be formed,” he said, adding that it would suggest solutions in line with the two key policy documents.

He emphasised that water is one of Pakistan’s most vital resources, and the 1973 Constitution mandates resolving water disputes through consensus. “Any provincial concerns must be addressed seriously by all stakeholders,” he added.

The next meeting of the CCI is scheduled for May 2, where both the PPP and the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are expected to back the federal stance. Proposals lacking provincial agreement will be referred back for further consultation, he said.

Following the meeting, a PPP statement confirmed that Bilawal led a party delegation during talks with the prime minister and his team.

Bilawal said that “a major decision was reached” during discussions: no canals will be constructed without unanimous approval from all provinces. He noted that three provinces had objected to the Kalabagh Dam, and the new agreement reaffirms that mutual consent is essential for any future projects.

Bilawal also took aim at India over its statements on the Indus Waters Treaty, warning that Pakistan would respond strongly and raise the issue publicly.

