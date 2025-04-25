WHT on import of specific medicines exempted

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has exempted withholding tax on the import of medicines (Cystagon/Systagon capsules).

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification i.e. SRO 722(I)/2025 on Thursday.

According to the notification, the FBR has exempted withholding tax under section 148 of the Income Tax Ordinance on import of the medicines mentioned required for personal therapeutic use of immediate family members on the basis of no objection certificate issued by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

