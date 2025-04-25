AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
Regional Inter-District U-19 tournament starts today

Recorder Report Published 25 Apr, 2025 06:05am

LAHORE: The Regional Inter-District U19 One-Day tournament 2025-26 is set to begin on Friday (today) with 110 district/zonal teams scheduled to take part in 264 50-over red-ball matches across the country.

Over 1,600 U-19 players will get an opportunity to showcase their talent in the event, which is part of Pakistan Cricket Board’s pathways development programme.

The tournament will kick-start in Abbottabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), Bahawalpur, Dera Murad Jamali, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Sialkot on April 25.

In the remaining six regions including Quetta, FATA, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Larkana and Hyderabad the Inter-District U-19 tournament will begin on April 26, 29 and May 2, 5, 10, 15, respectively.

The district teams in Faisalabad, FATA, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Sialkot regions have been divided into two pools, where the winner of each region will be determined via a final match between toppers of each pool. In the remaining 11 regions the district team on top of the table in each region will be declared winner.

In 2025, the PCB has awarded playing rights to three districts Khushab, Toba Tek Singh (Faisalabad region) and Lakki Marwat (FATA region) in order to expand the outreach of talent scouting and to provide more opportunities to players from far flung areas in the country.

The top performers in the PCB Regional Inter-District U19 tournament will have the opportunity to represent their respective regional teams in the U-19 regional development academies and Inter-Regional U-19 tournament scheduled later this year.

The PCB is also set to introduce inaugural U-19 Champions event as well following the conclusion of the Regional U-19 activity, where the best of the best U-19 talent will compete against each other.

