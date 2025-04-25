AIRLINK 169.45 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.56%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-25

Simpaisa wins fastest growing brand award

Published April 25, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Simpaisa, a premier digital payments facilitator in frontier markets, has been awarded with ‘Fastest Growing Brand of the Year’ in Payment Facilitator category, solidifying its position as a force of growth and transformation in the digital finance space.

Adding to this achievement, Yasir Pasha, the driving force behind Simpaisa, has been recognized as the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’.

These accolades mark a defining moment for Simpaisa as it continues to transform digital financial ecosystems in emerging economies through its robust payment infrastructure and unwavering commitment to financial inclusion.

The Brand of the Year Awards is Pakistan’s premier recognition platform, honoring only one brand per category each year based on rigorous market analysis, consumer preference, and the highest standards set by the Award Accreditation Council.

This dual achievement underscores Simpaisa’s dominant market standing and the trust it has earned from both industry peers and millions of users nationwide.

Yasir Pasha, winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year award, has redefined two industries through bold innovation and purposeful execution.

From founding Tapmad, Pakistan’s first ad-free OTT streaming platform, to scaling Simpaisa into a leading fintech enabler across frontier markets, his journey is marked by disruption, inclusion, and impact. At Tapmad, Yasir transformed how Pakistan consumes digital content. With Simpaisa, he's simplifying payments and expanding financial access for millions. His work reflects a deep commitment to solving real-world problems through technology—driving financial inclusion, unlocking new markets, and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs.

