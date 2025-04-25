Ethiopian Airlines: Pakistan's ‘Look Africa Vision’ can be advanced: envoy

KARACHI: Ethiopia's Ambassador to Pakistan, Jemal Beker Abdula has said that global conditions are rapidly changing, which will have a direct impact on trade and economic relations.

He said that Ethiopia is now at a significant economic turning point, with its GDP growing rapidly. However, challenges related to currency and the black market still exist.

"We are providing sustainable energy at a rate of just 0.03 cents per unit," the ambassador noted, adding that the Pakistani media has played a vital role in promoting bilateral relations between Pakistan and Ethiopia.

He emphasized that Ethiopia is the land to which the first migration in Islam was made on the instruction of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He made these remarks while addressing members at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday.

The Ethiopian Ambassador highlighted that Pakistan's "Look Africa Vision" can be advanced through Ethiopian Airlines.

He shared that after launching flights from Karachi, the airline will soon begin operations from Lahore and Islamabad as well.

He added that Ethiopia offers some of the best tourist destinations in the world.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Saqib Fayyaz Magoon said that both Pakistan and Ethiopia are geographically important countries, and they must capitalize on their strategic locations.

He pointed out that the current trade volume between the two nations stands at only $71.4 million, but it has the potential to increase tenfold.

He further said that Pakistan can export textiles, leather, pharmaceuticals, and other products to Ethiopia, but challenges remain in terms of banking channels.

He emphasized the importance of business meetings to foster trade and announced that FPCCI and TDAP are organizing a Single Country Exhibition in Ethiopia. He also called for the need to sign Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with Ethiopia.

Honorary Consul General of Ethiopia Ibrahim Tawab said that recent financial reforms in Ethiopia have significantly changed the country’s economic landscape. “We must realize that Africa is becoming a vital market,” he said.

Ethiopia has an import bill of $17 billion, and Pakistan has the opportunity to export everything from textiles to pharmaceuticals.

He also noted that the media has often portrayed Ethiopia negatively; however, Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula has successfully transformed this perception. Direct flights are now operating from Karachi to Addis Ababa.

