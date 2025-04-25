‘Pakistan-Turkiye ties becoming more robust’

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance, Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain, expressed on Thursday that the economic and strategic ties between Pakistan and Turkiye are becoming increasingly robust.

He commended the current government for fostering improved relations between the two countries, stating that this benefits both nations.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that Pakistan and Turkiye have a long-standing bond based on shared history, culture, and religion. The partnership is expanding globally as they work together more closely in international matters.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is eager to boost trade with Turkiye. He aims to increase the current trade volume to $5 billion in the coming years, and the business community unconditionally supports this goal.

He added that many Turkish companies are interested in investing in Pakistan in key areas such as infrastructure, energy, construction, and transportation. At the same time, Pakistani companies are also showing interest in doing business with the friendly nation.

He further noted that defense cooperation between the two countries is also growing. Their militaries participate in joint exercises and training programs and work together to produce defense equipment.

Turkiye is helping Pakistan by providing modern warplanes, drone technology, and military training, he informed.

Mian Zahid said that Pakistan and Turkiye often share similar views on critical global issues, including the situations in Kashmir, Palestine, and Afghanistan. Both countries support each other on regional security matters and strengthen their cultural ties.

Turkish TV dramas have become very popular in Pakistan, and there is also growing cooperation in education.

He also highlighted Turkiye strong and consistent support for Pakistan in the fight against terrorism and on the issue of Kashmir.

During Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recent visit to Turkiye, he praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, calling him a visionary leader who has led his country to impressive progress. PM Shehbaz stressed the importance of expanding economic cooperation through joint projects and investments.

He emphasized the potential for collaboration in energy, mining, defense, agriculture, trade, public exchanges, regional and bilateral ties, and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and cyber security.

During the meeting, both leaders also expressed grave concern about the situation in Gaza. They called for an immediate ceasefire and urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to the people affected by the conflict.

Pakistan and Turkiye relationship is becoming more profound and more meaningful. It covers areas like business, defense, culture, and international politics. Both countries are working together for mutual benefit and regional stability.

