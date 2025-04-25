OIC envoy’s visit reaffirms OIC’s commitment to Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan underscored Thursday that the Kashmiris placed their trust in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Muslim Ummah for proactive assistance in realisation of their fundamental rights and freedoms, and the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir, Ambassador Yousef M Al Dobeay, visited Pakistan from 19-22 April 2025, said the Foreign Office in a statement issued on Thursday.

During the visit, the Special Envoy and his delegation held meetings with the Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, States and Frontier Regions, Engineer Amir Muqam, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, and Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch.

During these meetings, the Pakistani leadership appreciated OIC’s steadfast support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The Special Envoy was apprised of the systematic human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the destabilising impact of India’s belligerent rhetoric and retrogressive actions. The Special Envoy also held a number of other meetings in Islamabad and Muzaffarabad.

Ambassador Al Dobeay highlighted that Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir continue to be the foremost priorities on the OIC’s agenda. He also discussed ways to help alleviate the sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

This was the fifth visit of Ambassador Al Dobeay to Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, following his appointment as the OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir. The visit was also a reaffirmation of the OIC’s commitment to the Kashmir cause.

