AIRLINK 169.14 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.37%)
BOP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
CNERGY 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
CPHL 88.26 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.33%)
FCCL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
FFL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.77%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 139.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.75%)
HUMNL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
KOSM 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.52%)
MLCF 64.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PAEL 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.23%)
PIBTL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
POWER 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
PPL 167.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.54%)
PRL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
PTC 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
SEARL 90.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
SSGC 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.97%)
SYM 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
TPLP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 65.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.15%)
BR100 12,325 Increased By 69.2 (0.56%)
BR30 36,875 Increased By 152.1 (0.41%)
KSE100 115,509 Increased By 488.8 (0.42%)
KSE30 35,477 Increased By 148.5 (0.42%)
Apr 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-25

OIC envoy’s visit reaffirms OIC’s commitment to Kashmir cause

Recorder Report Published April 25, 2025 Updated April 25, 2025 07:29am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan underscored Thursday that the Kashmiris placed their trust in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Muslim Ummah for proactive assistance in realisation of their fundamental rights and freedoms, and the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir, Ambassador Yousef M Al Dobeay, visited Pakistan from 19-22 April 2025, said the Foreign Office in a statement issued on Thursday.

During the visit, the Special Envoy and his delegation held meetings with the Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, States and Frontier Regions, Engineer Amir Muqam, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, and Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch.

During these meetings, the Pakistani leadership appreciated OIC’s steadfast support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The Special Envoy was apprised of the systematic human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the destabilising impact of India’s belligerent rhetoric and retrogressive actions. The Special Envoy also held a number of other meetings in Islamabad and Muzaffarabad.

Ambassador Al Dobeay highlighted that Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir continue to be the foremost priorities on the OIC’s agenda. He also discussed ways to help alleviate the sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

This was the fifth visit of Ambassador Al Dobeay to Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, following his appointment as the OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir. The visit was also a reaffirmation of the OIC’s commitment to the Kashmir cause.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

OIC IIOJK Kashmiris kashmir cause OIC envoy

Comments

200 characters

OIC envoy’s visit reaffirms OIC’s commitment to Kashmir cause

Gradual recovery likely in LSM sector, says FD

Pakistan asks India to present evidence

Pakistan closes airspace, suspends trade with India

Economic future of Pakistan: Pivotal role of private sector highlighted

Economic growth hinges on structural reforms: SBP

FSR for CY24 unveiled: SBP says financial system’s resilience remains intact

Pakistan misses wheat production target

All categories covered: FBR extends new set of rules for e-invoicing

Forex & appeal rules: SC dismisses federation’s plea

APCMA, cement cos: CAT asked to annul Rs6.35bn CCP penalty

Read more stories