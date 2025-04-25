AIRLINK 169.48 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
LTO Islamabad reconstitutes RIC

Sohail Sarfraz Published April 25, 2025 Updated April 25, 2025 07:34am

ISLAMABAD: Large Taxpayers’ Office (LTO) Islamabad has reconstituted Regional Integrity Committee (RIC) comprising tax officials, representatives of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and Islamabad-Rawalpindi Tax Bar Association to report corruption-related cases.

According to an office order of the LTO Islamabad on Thursday, Reema Masud, Commissioner Inland Revenue, LTO Islamabad would be the chairperson of the RIC. Nasir M Quershi, president ICCI would be the vice chairman and members of the RIC would include Babar Bilal, advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan; Qurratul in Ali Khan, additional commissioner IR; Shah Bahar, additional commissioner, Headquarters, and Nadaruz Zaman Barlas, steno typist would be member/secretary of the committee.

The RIC would be the eyes and ears of the LTO Islamabad/FBR and would deal with all the integrity-related issues and complaints of the taxpayers and general public against officers/officials of the LTO Islamabad.

The RIC would furnish its report to the chief commissioner LTO Islamabad for the purpose of maintaining liaison with Chief, IMC, IPMU through member IR Operations.

The RIC would also identify causes of the integrity-related issues that may crop in the LTO, Islamabad and furnish their recommendations through proper channel to the FBR for redressal of such causes.

The RIC shall follow all the relevant TORs framed by the Board for the purpose of transparent, fair and judicious processing of the complaints.

The time limit for disposal of complaints by the RIC shall be 30 days which may further be extended by a period of 30 days by In-Charge, Integrity Management Cell, FBR on making a proper reference through proper channel.

The RIC, LTO, Islamabad shall submit a monthly performance report on the format (Annex-I) including the total number of complaints received, pending action and complaints closed during a month to the IMC, FBR under intimation to the Chief Commissioner-IR, LTO, Islamabad before 515 of every month. This issues with the approval of the Chief Commissioner-IR, Large Taxpayers' Office, Islamabad, the notification added.

LTO Islamabad reconstitutes RIC

