Pakistan Print 2025-04-25

Controversial canal project: Hostility between PPP, PML-N likely to continue in Senate

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published April 25, 2025 Updated April 25, 2025 07:40am

ISLAMABAD: The hostility between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and its coalition ally Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), involving the controversial canal project, is likely to continue in the Upper House of the Parliament, with discussion on a related motion being part of the House’s meeting agenda for today (Friday).

In this context, debate on an admitted adjournment motion, moved by PPP Parliamentary Leader in Senate Sherry Rehman, “regarding plan of the government to build controversial canal project without consulting the federating units at the constitutional forum of Council of Common Interests (CCI)” is listed in the orders of the day for today’s meeting, issued by the Senate Secretariat on Thursday.

In the last Senate meeting on Tuesday, the Senate witnessed ruckus as PPP staged a walkout in protest against the controversial canal project on Indus River.

The session, chaired by Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani, began with quorum been pointed out by none other than treasury Senator Nasir Butt, who belongs to PML-N, apparently to avoid an embarrassment, as both PPP and PTI demanded of the government to clarify its position on canal controversy.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers also raised slogans against the PPP-PML-N coalition, accusing them of being “hand in glove to sell out Sindh’s precious water resources.”

The session was adjourned till today due to lack of quorum.

