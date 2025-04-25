Civil society members stage protest demo at Indian HC

ISLAMABAD: Members of civil society on Thursday staged a protest demonstration outside the Indian High Commission against New Delhi’s decision to suspend the decades old Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) following Pahalgam attack.

A large number of people from different walks including workers of political as well as religious parties marched towards Diplomatic Enclave and staged a protest outside Indian High Commission.

Protesters chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and what they termed as India’s “water aggression,” the demonstrators gathered in considerable numbers, expressing anger over the Indian decision.

Protesters entered the Diplomatic Enclave and some angry protestors reportedly also tried to climb the gates of the High Commission. The capital police put security on high alert in the Red Zone in order to avert any untoward incident.

