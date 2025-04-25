AIRLINK 170.01 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.89%)
BOP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
CNERGY 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
CPHL 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.83%)
FCCL 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.41%)
FFL 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.67%)
HUMNL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
KOSM 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.06%)
MLCF 65.41 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.96%)
OGDC 211.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.17%)
PACE 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
PAEL 45.37 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 17.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
POWER 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
PPL 167.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.42%)
PRL 30.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
PTC 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
SEARL 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.59%)
SSGC 41.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.32%)
SYM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.86%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
TPLP 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
TRG 65.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.63%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.15%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 91.4 (0.75%)
BR30 36,982 Increased By 258.6 (0.7%)
KSE100 115,590 Increased By 570.1 (0.5%)
KSE30 35,495 Increased By 166.8 (0.47%)
Apr 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-25

Road blockades in Sindh: Businessmen concerned over economic paralysis

Recorder Report Published April 25, 2025 Updated April 25, 2025 07:46am

KARACHI United Business Group (UBG) President Zubair Tufail and North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) President Faisal Moiz Khan have expressed serious concern over the economic paralysis caused by ongoing protests in Sindh.

They have appealed to Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif to immediately take notice of the protests and road blockades in Sindh, as this situation has severely disrupted the country’s economic activities.

Delays in import and export consignments are causing international embarrassment for Pakistan.

UBG President Zubair Tufail said the situation is becoming increasingly alarming, and if not addressed immediately, exports and imports will suffer greatly.

He urged both the provincial and federal governments to act promptly. He added that protests by lawyers and political activists have been ongoing for several days and have seriously impacted supply chains and freight movement.

Reports indicate that over 10,000 tankers are currently stuck at various locations, hindering uninterrupted fuel supply and severely disrupting the delivery of food items.

Fuel distribution has also been affected, posing a risk of fuel shortages that could impact all sectors.

He stressed the need to ensure the movement of tankers and cargo during road blockades in Sindh.

NKATI President Faisal Moiz Khan also expressed concern over the protests in Sindh, stating that continuous road blockades over several days have left thousands of commercial vehicles stranded, carrying imported/exported goods, oil, and food supplies.

These protests have paralyzed supply chain and freight movement, including the distribution of fuel from Karachi to other parts of the country.

There is now a growing risk of fuel shortages in northern regions and Sindh, while the delivery of wheat and vegetables has also been disrupted.

He emphasized that the situation is becoming critical and must be resolved urgently to prevent further damage to national trade.

He appealed to the Prime Minister to intervene and ensure the movement of tankers and cargo during the road blockades in Sindh.

Faisal Moiz further stated that millions of rupees worth of goods are sitting in containers at Karachi’s ports, unable to be dispatched due to ongoing protests, causing businesses to suffer daily demurrage losses amounting to millions.

Business community representatives have urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take immediate action and restore normalcy in Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh United Business Group UBG Businessmen road blockades protests in Sindh

Comments

200 characters

Road blockades in Sindh: Businessmen concerned over economic paralysis

Gradual recovery likely in LSM sector, says FD

Pakistan asks India to present evidence

Pakistan closes airspace, suspends trade with India

Economic future of Pakistan: Pivotal role of private sector highlighted

Economic growth hinges on structural reforms: SBP

FSR for CY24 unveiled: SBP says financial system’s resilience remains intact

Pakistan misses wheat production target

All categories covered: FBR extends new set of rules for e-invoicing

Forex & appeal rules: SC dismisses federation’s plea

APCMA, cement cos: CAT asked to annul Rs6.35bn CCP penalty

Read more stories