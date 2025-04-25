Ahsan opens Int’l Centre of Excellence for Seerah Studies

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal inaugurated the International Centre of Excellence for Seerah Studies and officially opened the International Seerah Conference on “Contemporary Dimensions in the Study of the Seerah of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him)” at the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) on Thursday.

Addressing the audience as chief guest, the minister described the occasion as a historic milestone not only for academia but for the intellectual and moral future of Pakistan and the wider Muslim Ummah. He emphasised that the establishment of the Centre is more than a scholarly endeavour it marks the beginning of a movement to reclaim the ethical, spiritual, and intellectual leadership of Islam in today’s complex world.

Highlighting the universal relevance of the Prophet Muhammad’s (peace be upon him) life, the minister said that the Prophet’s(PBUH) teachings serve as a complete code of conduct encompassing personal behaviour, justice, governance, tolerance, social harmony, and global peace. He underlined the need to draw from this Prophetic model at a time when the world is grappling with polarisation, materialism, and moral confusion.

The minister linked the initiative to the broader national vision, URAAN Pakistan, which aspires to transform Pakistan into a $3 trillion economy by 2047. He stated that this transformation must be rooted in moral clarity and the Prophet’s (PBUH) ethical teachings, forming the foundation for the 5Es framework — Exports, Energy, E-Pakistan, Environment, and Equity. According to him, the values of truth in commerce, justice in energy distribution, transparency in governance, care for the environment, and inclusion of the marginalized are inspired directly by the Seerah.

Addressing the issue of national unity and interfaith harmony, Iqbal stressed that Pakistan’s strength lies in its diversity. He warned against the dangers posed by sectarianism, extremism, and divisive foreign agendas, advocating for a return to the pluralistic and inclusive model exemplified by the Prophet (PBUH) through the Mithaq-e-Madina — the world’s first pluralistic constitution. He called for youth education based on academic inquiry, ethical leadership, and public discourse rooted in Prophetic (PBUH) values.

The minister urged the Centre to become a hub for countering extremism and misinformation, linking the Seerah’s guidance to contemporary challenges such as climate change, gender equity, economic justice, and knowledge-based development. He stated that globally, the prophetic message offers answers to issues like war, discrimination, and systemic injustice, and that Pakistan has a duty to promote peace through character, dialogue, and research not force.

Concluding his address, Iqbal congratulated the International Islamic University, the Higher Education Commission, and all contributors to the initiative. He expressed the hope that the Centre would serve as a beacon of peace, wisdom, and academic excellence for generations. He called upon scholars and students to rise to the sacred responsibility of embodying and promoting the Seerah not only as a subject of study but as a guiding force for national and global transformation.

